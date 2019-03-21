American International Group Inc. Sells 1,332 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,682,000 after buying an additional 336,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,223,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after buying an additional 62,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,092,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $330.79 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.15 and a fifty-two week high of $345.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nomura increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.05.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

