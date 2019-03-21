American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (MD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,511,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 159,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,282,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,464,000 after acquiring an additional 314,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,282,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,464,000 after acquiring an additional 314,415 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,345,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after acquiring an additional 381,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.39.

NYSE MD opened at $30.50 on Thursday. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.08 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.37%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $138,977.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,143.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,279 shares of company stock worth $988,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (MD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/american-international-group-inc-decreases-holdings-in-mednax-inc-md.html.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.