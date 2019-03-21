American International Group Inc. Acquires 4,529 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.77 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $756,551.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,321,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,188 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $478,185.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,737. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

