American Campus Communities (ACC) PT Raised to $50.00 at KeyCorp

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACC. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Shares of ACC opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $245.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

