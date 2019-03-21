American Campus Communities (ACC) PT Raised to $50.00 at KeyCorp

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACC. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.
Shares of ACC opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
