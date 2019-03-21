American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AAL. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $54.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 322.87% and a net margin of 3.17%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/american-airlines-group-inc-aal-shares-bought-by-bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p.html.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.