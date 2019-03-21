America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $19.00 price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Monday, December 31st.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.40. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 4.62%. Research analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 437.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

