Altus Midstream (ALTM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALTM. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALTM opened at $6.13 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

In other Altus Midstream news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 107,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $759,438.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,425,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,055,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.