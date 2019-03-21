Altai Resources (ATI) Shares Up 20%

Altai Resources Inc (CVE:ATI) shares shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 171,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 77,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $5.60 million and a PE ratio of -33.33.

Altai Resources Inc operates as a junior natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and gas, and gold properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir permits covering an area of 80,817 gross hectares located in St.

