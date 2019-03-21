ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3067 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.43. 3,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $60.11 and a twelve month high of $73.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/alps-equal-sector-weight-etf-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-31-eql.html.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.