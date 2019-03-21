Alpine Associates Management Inc. Sells 746,691 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,691 shares during the period. Twenty-First Century Fox makes up about 4.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Twenty-First Century Fox worth $120,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

