Ally Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 27,366 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 880 call options.

In related news, Director Michael F. Steib purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $52,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,344.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 97,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,628,370.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,085,688.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 66,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 45,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 148,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ally Financial has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $29.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

