Allstate Corp (ALL) Stake Decreased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allstate by 8,063.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,165,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 870.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.01. 23,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

