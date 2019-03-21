Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Allogene Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allogene Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Allogene Therapeutics Competitors 809 2699 5968 252 2.58

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.79%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.55%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Allogene Therapeutics Competitors -5,041.11% -62.51% -26.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -3.95 Allogene Therapeutics Competitors $934.76 million $204.36 million -1.39

Allogene Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

