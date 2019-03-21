Allergan plc (AGN) Holdings Lifted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 259,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 633,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 472,695 shares in the last quarter. Argentiere Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $4,678,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.21.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGN stock opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

