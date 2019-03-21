Alibaba Group (BABA) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a media sentiment score of 3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alibaba Group’s ranking:

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $181.28 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/alibaba-group-baba-getting-very-favorable-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.