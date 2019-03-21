Alexandria Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4,623.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,929 shares in the company, valued at $25,306,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 11,489 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $860,985.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,244 shares of company stock worth $10,227,583 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.61 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Paychex’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alexandria Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/alexandria-capital-llc-has-1-17-million-holdings-in-paychex-inc-payx.html.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.