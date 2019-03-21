Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 536,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 414,931 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 290,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 398,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $49.18.

