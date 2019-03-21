Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKBA. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.28.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $462.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3,206.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3,012.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

