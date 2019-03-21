Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AKBA. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.28.
NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $462.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.46.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.
Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.