Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Akcea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of AKCA stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.71. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $40.75.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.80% and a negative net margin of 348.13%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paula Soteropoulos sold 18,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $590,926.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

