Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $186.30. 9,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $186.79.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

