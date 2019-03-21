AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 685 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.6% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

