Aimia (AIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aimia (TSE:AIM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:AIM opened at C$3.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. Aimia has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$4.60.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Aimia from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.46.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

