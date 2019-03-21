Agilent Technologies Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NYSE:A traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 977,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on A. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

In other Agilent Technologies news, insider Dominique Grau sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $685,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,960,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,232,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,171 shares of company stock worth $5,764,185.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

