Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 45,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Dominique Grau sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $685,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,311,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,232,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,764,185.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

NYSE A opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

