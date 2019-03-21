African Gold Group (AGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

African Gold Group Company Profile (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

