Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $44,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midas Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $107.00 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $194.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Affiliated Managers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

