AES (AES) and FORTUM OYJ/ADR (FOJCY) Head-To-Head Comparison

AES (NYSE:AES) and FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AES and FORTUM OYJ/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AES 1 3 0 0 1.75 FORTUM OYJ/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

AES currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential downside of 25.64%. Given AES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AES is more favorable than FORTUM OYJ/ADR.

Dividends

AES pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FORTUM OYJ/ADR does not pay a dividend. AES pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AES has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AES and FORTUM OYJ/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AES $10.74 billion 1.11 $1.20 billion $1.24 14.46 FORTUM OYJ/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AES has higher revenue and earnings than FORTUM OYJ/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares AES and FORTUM OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AES 11.20% 19.43% 3.36% FORTUM OYJ/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of AES shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of AES shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AES beats FORTUM OYJ/ADR on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including natural gas, coal, pet coke, diesel, and oil, as well as renewables, such as hydro, solar, wind, energy storage, biomass, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,905 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

FORTUM OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat primarily in the Nordic countries, the Russian Federation, Poland, and the Baltic Rim area. The company operates in three segments: Generation, City Solutions, and Russia. It engages in the nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal power production; portfolio management and trading; industrial intelligence and nuclear services; heat and power production; heat and cooling; recycled materials; district heating; electricity sale; and waste treatment businesses, as well as the provision of energy-related expert services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

