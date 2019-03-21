Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARPO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 60,000 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 63,818 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 243,818 shares of company stock worth $489,572 over the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,131,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

