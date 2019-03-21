Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AERI. ValuEngine downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $387,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,421.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,281,000 after acquiring an additional 436,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,281,000 after acquiring an additional 436,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,843,000 after acquiring an additional 84,605 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,950,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,412,000 after acquiring an additional 242,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 1,672,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,965 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

