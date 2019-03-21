Advisor Group Inc. Has $634,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 114,095 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE:MGM opened at $26.25 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

