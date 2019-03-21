Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 132,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $40,454,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $16,657,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $10,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $6,517,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,537,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. GMP Securities raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Aurora Cannabis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter. Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 57.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

