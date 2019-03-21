Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Market Capitalization Achieves $114,118.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $114,118.00 and approximately $1,155.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021184 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,518,897 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

