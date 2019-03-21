Advanced Emissions Solutions’ (ADES) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 148.06% and a return on equity of 46.43%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 million.

In other news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $648,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,950. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 313.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 55,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 936,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

