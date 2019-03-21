Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 296.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 52.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 69.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 234,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 892.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,425,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $164.15 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

