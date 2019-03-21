Adobe Inc (ADBE) Stake Lifted by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Adobe from $286.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $315.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.56.

Adobe stock opened at $259.74 on Thursday. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $277.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $4,946,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,607 shares of company stock valued at $69,918,123. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

