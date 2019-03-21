Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 131,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,417,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 384,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.82. 1,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

