Acuity Brands (AYI) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $128.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.39 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

