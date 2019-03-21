Actuant (ATU) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Actuant also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.40-0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a positive rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Actuant from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Actuant from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Actuant from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Actuant has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE:ATU opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Actuant has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Actuant had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Actuant will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roger Roundhouse sold 10,266 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $231,908.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,052.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

