Actuant (ATU) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Actuant also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.40-0.45 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a positive rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Actuant from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Actuant from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Actuant from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Actuant has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.
Shares of NYSE:ATU opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Actuant has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, VP Roger Roundhouse sold 10,266 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $231,908.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,052.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Actuant
Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
