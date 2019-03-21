Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Stake Raised by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $23,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $46.29 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Stake Raised by Park West Asset Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/activision-blizzard-inc-atvi-stake-raised-by-park-west-asset-management-llc.html.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.