Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Acorda beat estimates for earnings as well as revenues in Q4. The company got a huge boost with the approval of Inbrija in the United States slightly before the scheduled time period. Inbrija is also under review in the EU with a decision expected soon. The company is working on strengthening its Parkinson’s portfolio by focusing on Inbrija. Acorda boasts a strong pipeline addressing a wide range of disorders. The restructuring initiative is also saving costs. However, its key multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra is facing a generic competition which is significantly hurting Acorda’s top-line. The company expects to see a peristent decline in Ampyra sales during the quarters ahead in 2019. Shares of Acorda have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACOR. BidaskClub raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.56.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $685.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 7,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $112,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 635,194 shares of company stock worth $10,303,006. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $112,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

