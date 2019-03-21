ACM Research (ACMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.40

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 9244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $226.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of -0.45.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 70.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 279,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 115,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 70.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 115,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 154.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ACM Research (ACMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.40” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/acm-research-acmr-sets-new-1-year-high-at-16-40.html.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.