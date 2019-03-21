Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.43% and a negative net margin of 1,315.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 493.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

