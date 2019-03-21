Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) CEO Sells $254,691.20 in Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $254,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 12,900 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $687,570.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,669 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $115,781.22.

On Monday, February 4th, Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,132 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $174,948.88.

Shares of ACIA traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.09. 1,560,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,227. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 387.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,121.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Acacia Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.50 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

