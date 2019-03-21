AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Blackhill Capital Inc.

Blackhill Capital Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.1% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 220,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 114,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $113.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,322 shares in the company, valued at $12,088,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,437 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.48.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

