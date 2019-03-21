Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $79.94 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,408 shares of company stock valued at $20,039,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

