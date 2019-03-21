AAR (AIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. AAR updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.50-2.57 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.50-2.57 EPS.

AAR stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AAR has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 30,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 612,822 shares in the company, valued at $23,728,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

