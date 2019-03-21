A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3,884.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,414,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,356 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $660,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul R. Dana sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $239,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,646 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $51.97 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.35 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

