A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3,884.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,414,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,356 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $660,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,036 shares of company stock worth $1,879,646. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $52.51 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $812.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

