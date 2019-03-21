92,576 Shares in Pluralsight Inc (PS) Purchased by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Pluralsight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.38 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,035,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Dorsey sold 47,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,347,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,197,342 shares of company stock valued at $261,059,346.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Pluralsight Inc has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 246.61%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

