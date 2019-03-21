92 Resources (NTY) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of 92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY) rose 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 347,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 161,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.

92 Resources Company Profile (CVE:NTY)

92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.

